Pembroke, GA

Local pharmacist agrees to civil settlement linked to allegations of unlawful dispensation of controlled substances

 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) –  Willie C. “Billy” Conley, Jr., 68, of Pembroke, Ga., agreed to settle claims that he and his pharmacy unlawfully dispensed controlled substances. Conley will pay $275,000 to resolve allegations his pharmacy in Bryan County unlawfully dispensed controlled substances despite the presence of red flags indicating that the prescriptions, written by a […]

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

