We'll start with this: Goran Dragic isn't bad. That much was evident on Saturday night in the 35-year-old's first game for the Toronto Raptors in nearly three weeks. He stepped in for an ailing Fred VanVleet and looked, well, adequate. That's probably the best way to put it and also why he hadn't played in the prior nine games and why he didn't play in Monday night's game.

NBA ・ 3 DAYS AGO