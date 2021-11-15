ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

BMW Also Denies Report That It Could Buy McLaren

Carscoops
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBMW has denied a report that it is interested in acquiring McLaren Automotive. We’ll remind you that earlier today, Autocar reported that Audi had acquired the McLaren Group, something the British company quickly denied. A report from German publication Automobilwoche over the weekend asserted that BMW was interested in...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
BMW BLOG

BMW falls to 17th place in Consumer Reports’ reliability study

It’s that time of the year for Consumer Reports to release its auto reliability brand study, and things are not looking good for BMW. The annual rankings show a worrying drop of four places to 17, with Cadillac overtaking the German luxury brand after an impressive jump of six positions. The rankings are a lot better for MINI as the British marque has made it to the top 10 after gaining no fewer than 13 places. In fact, the Oxford-based company had the biggest jump among all 28 automakers listed by CR.
CARS
BMW BLOG

Rumor: BMW i5 Touring could arrive in 2024

The next generation of the BMW 5 Series will arrive in 2023 and will heavily rely on electrified drivetrains. While BMW is not yet ready to give up their internal combustion engines in the business sedan, the transition to electric 5 Series models will be quite evident. For starters, we expect at least two BMW i5 Sedan variants, similar to what we see in the i4 gran coupe. But the biggest surprise might come from the first ever BMW electric touring.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Audi and McLaren tie-up reportedly still on the table

Although McLaren on Monday issued a statement denying recent reports that it had been sold to Audi, a potential tie-up between the two companies hasn't been ruled out. Citing two sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Wednesday that a tie-up with McLaren was discussed by Audi at its most recent board meeting.
BUSINESS
Robb Report

Porsche Unveils the Speedy New 718 Cayman GT4 RS and a Track-Only Twin

The eagerly anticipated 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is finally ready for its moment. The range-topping variant made its official debut on Tuesday night as part of the lead up to this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, weeks after the German marque shared footage of it undergoing testing at the Nürburgring. Aimed squarely at enthusiasts, the beastly speed machine will be available in two flavors: street-legal and track-only. The current generation of the 718 Cayman is expected to be the last to feature an internal combustion engine, and it’s clear Porsche wanted to give it a sendoff to remember. What better...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mclaren Group#Mclaren Automotive#Mclaren F1#Mclaren#Autocar#The Mclaren Group#British#German#Supercar#Formula#Auto News#Public Investment Fund#Ares Management#Vw Group
Carscoops

BMW Launches India-Exclusive 220i Gran Coupe “Black Shadow” With Floating Hub Caps

BMW India has launched a special edition of their 2-Series Gran Coupe. The 220i Black Shadow will be built at the brand’s Indian plant in Chennai. The India-specific variant will be kept ultra-exclusive, with just 24 units being produced, all of which will be sold via BMW’s Online Shop. However, BMW said that once these cars are spoken for, it will offer the contents of the package for full price as an option on the standard 220i M Sport.
CARS
blackbookmotorsport.com

McLaren Racing denies Audi takeover rumours

Report from Autocar claimed Audi had acquired McLaren. Sister company Porsche has been 'seriously considering' F1 entry. McLaren Racing has moved to deny rumours that German car manufacturer Audi is acquiring the Formula One team. An Autocar report claimed that Audi had acquired McLaren's road and racing divisions as a...
MOTORSPORTS
Carscoops

McLaren Denies Takeover Claims, 2023 Mazda CX-50, And Extra Easter Eggs For Manual Blackwings: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. A report by Autocar suggested that Audi had bravely stepped in to purchase the McLaren Group, a move that would enable them to take part in the F1 stage while securing the future of the British supercar manufacturer. Their acquisition would give Audi authority over the entire McLaren Group, including their high-performing F1 team, which would be the ideal debut for parent company VW. However, a spokesperson from the McLaren Group has debunked the claim and said they are working on getting the story removed. Similarly, BMW too denied further reports that it was interested in the sportscar group.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Saudi Arabia
Las Vegas Herald

Supercar Market Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | McLaren, Bentley, BMW

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Supercar Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Supercar growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, BMW, Koenigsegg, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Aston Martin, Pagani & Lamborghini.
MARKETS
firstsportz.com

McLaren Denies: Sale to Audi ‘Completely Untrue’

According to the latest rumor in the world of Formula as per Car Magazine, McLaren are set to be taken over by BMW and Audi in the attempt to enter the F1 paddock. Given that the involvement of both these companies can be huge for the sport, but BMW have themselves denied the same. Moreover, Audi would like to take over the supercar business and the Formula 1 team of the formation from Woking.
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

McLaren Group denies being bought by Audi

Brand issues statement after an Autocar source reported Audi had acquired McLaren with a view to racing in F1. McLaren has denied being bought by Audi, after an Autocar source reported that the German manufacturer had acquired the whole group to secure it an entry into Formula 1. In a...
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

There's a Chance Audi Might Be Buying McLaren. Here's Why That Would Make Sense

It's been an interesting few days in the automotive and racing media worlds. First, Autocar cited a source claiming that Audi had bought McLaren; then, however, the McLaren Group quickly issued a statement refuting said report. The brand noted that "its technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaborations with relevant partners and suppliers" but says "there has been no change in the ownership structure." Audi denied the report as well, notin\g that they are "constantly looking at various cooperation ideas." BMW also denied reports they were interested in acquiring just the car production wing of McLaren — not the Formula 1 team.
CARS
ESPN

McLaren denies 'wholly innaccurate' Audi takeover story

The McLaren Group has categorically denied a news report which stated it has been subject of a takeover by Audi. On Monday Autocar reported Audi had purchased the McLaren Group and would take full control over the company's road car and racing operations, including the McLaren F1 team. The McLaren...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

McLaren denies Audi buyout as VW's F1 preparations ramp up

A report on the Autocar website on Monday said that Audi has agreed to a takeover that would give it complete control over McLaren's road car and racing operations. But in a statement issued on Monday, McLaren made it clear that the report was not true. The statement said: "McLaren...
MOTORSPORTS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New source: Audi, BMW in talks to partner McLaren

New information suggests British-based F1 team and sports car maker is entering 'important' phase of discussion with multiple partners. McLaren is in talks with potential partners including Audi, a further source has confirmed to Autocar - but this source stresses that other potential investors, such as BMW, are also involved as preliminary discussions ramp up.
BUSINESS
Pistonheads

McLaren officially denies being sold to Audi

The McLaren Group has denied reports that suggested it had been acquired wholesale by Audi. Various outlets over the weekend suggested that the manufacturer had been approached with offers for both its F1 team and its automotive division (the latter vigorously denied by supposed suitors, BMW), before Autocar suggested this morning that the entire Group has been sold to Audi.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BMW says it is not interested in McLaren Automotive, Audi says open to cooperation

BERLIN (Reuters) -BMW denied reports by Automobilwoche on Sunday that it was interested in buying McLaren Automotive, while Volkswagen's Audi said it was open to cooperation opportunities, without commenting specifically on the British luxury sportscar maker. German autos publication Automobilwoche had reported on Sunday that the two carmakers were interested...
BUSINESS
AutoExpress

McLaren and Audi in “early talks” for F1 deal, report claims

A deal between McLaren and Audi involving the British carmaker’s Formula 1 division is still on the table, a new report suggests, despite McLaren’s denial of the initial takeover story. The Financial Times reports that Audi, as part of a wider Volkswagen Group plan to re-enter F1, could look to...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy