In a new interview, Rebel Wilson reflects on how far she’s come after her recent 80-pound weight loss, opening up about the feelings she experienced during that journey. While chatting with People, the 41-year-old Australian actress called last year her “year of health” and says she’s sad that she hadn’t done it sooner. “Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 pounds — and then I’ve maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, ‘Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?'” she continues. “And I felt a bit sad about that point.”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 9 DAYS AGO