Emma Ruth Rundle shares new video for “The Company”

By Treble staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this month, Emma Ruth Rundle released her new album Engine of Hell via Sargent House. We named it our Album of the Week, and in his review of the album, Michael Pementel said that with this set of songs, “Rundle delivers...

Person
Emma Ruth Rundle
