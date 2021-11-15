Job Fair for Magellan Aerospace taking place Wednesday in Renfrew
By myFM News/Oldies 107.7 staff
renfrewtoday.ca
5 days ago
Magellan Aerospace in Haley Station is hiring. A job fair is coming up at the Days Inn & Conference Centre in Renfrew on Wednesday (November 17th, 2021) from 9:00am to 1:00pm and 3:00pm to 6:00pm. Proof...
If you know of someone looking for a job, there is a job fair taking place in Odessa next Wednesday November 17th. As you can see on the sign, they are hiring in the oil and gas industry and for several other positions. If you go to jobfairsnow.com it gives...
SALISBURY, Md. – Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates will hold an on-site job fair later this week at its Salisbury location. The fair will be held on Wednesday, November 10th, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Individuals should bring their resume and be prepared to learn about the company’s open positions, benefits...
Cabras Marine Corporation (CMC) will host a job fair on Saturday, Nov. 13th from 11 am to 2 pm. The job fair will be located inside Guam Premier Outlets across New York Nails. CMC urges the island community to attend as this job fair will offer unique opportunities for qualified candidates to apply for a variety of positions in Ship Repair and Marine Operations.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - AAA will host a virtual hiring event to find more drivers for its Emergency Roadside Assistance team. The job fair is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 pm. Roadside Assistance positions pay at least $15.50/hour with job training and benefits. Some locations are offering a $2,500 sign-on bonus.
TEXARKANA, TX- The City of Texarkana, Texas and Texarkana Water Utilities will host a job fair Wednesday, November 17th, 2021 at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center to fill the more than twenty vacant positions currently open.
JVS Human Services, one of the largest human service agencies in metro Detroit, will be holding a job fair on Friday, Nov. 12 to recruit job coaches who will provide training and support to adults with disabilities at businesses throughout metro Detroit. Open interviews will be held at JVS’ headquarters...
The date has been set for Job Service North Dakota’s semi-annual Job Fair in northwestern North Dakota. It will be from 2 to 6 p.m. March 24 in the Well at Williston State College. Employer registration for the event will open in January. All industries are welcome!. For details, contact...
HOUSTON – As the holidays approach, not only can we all use the extra cash, but many companies create available positions, either seasonal or permanent. Here are some upcoming job fairs from local employers with immediate positions to fill. KBR to hold job fair to hire hundreds to support Afghan...
Regional organizations are working together to tackle a widespread workforce shortage. A community hiring event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Preston Trail Community Church, 8055 Independence Parkway. The event is being coordinated by the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, the Frisco Economic Development Corp. and Workforce Solutions for North Central Texas.
You're invited to the DiversityX Diversity Virtual Hiring event!. This event is FREE for all job seekers. DiversityX connects minority candidates with employers who value diversity. Our events help Black Americans, Latinx, Asian Americans, Native Americans, Women, People with Disabilities, and members of LGBTQIA+ find their next career. Our new...
GUILDERLAND - Roughly 30 local businesses or service organizations had tables set up inside Crossgates Mall Wednesday, waiting to talk to people about a job. New York State Police were there, along with banking, insurance, or retail – about 30 businesses in all. About half of the businesses are in...
TUPELO • Flexible scheduling, sign-on bonuses, referral bonuses, and overtime pay were among the incentives employers were dangling in front of prospective employees Thursday at the Itawamba Community College Job Fair. More than a dozen companies, from manufacturing to health care, attended the five-hour event at the ICC Belden campus...
The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is holding its first-ever job fair this Wednesday. The job fair starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. at the SureStay, 1981 Terminal Way in Reno. Companies expected to appear include Alaska Airlines, FedEx, Subway, IGT, Southwest and many others. Look below for additional...
SHREVEPORT, La. – Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Goodwill has sponsored more than 100 in-person job fairs. Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana is now teaming up with seven other local companies to host a job fair. The The event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be located at 800 W. 70th Street, Shreveport.
Corelogic says rents for single-family homes increased 10.2% nationally in September year over year, up from a 2.6% rise in September of last year. Improved job growth and sky-high prices in the for-sale housing market added to
J.M. Smucker Co. said Thursday it is investing $1.1 billion to build a new manufacturing and distribution facility in McCalla, Alabama to produce its "Uncrustables" frozen handheld sandwiches. Construction of the facility, which is expected to create up to 750 jobs, will begin no later than January 2022, and production beginning in 2025. The consumer foods company, which brands include Smuckers, Jif, Folgers and Milk-Bone, said the investment comes as its frozen handheld sandwich has seen double-digit percentage sales growth annually over the past decade to reach $500 million a year. The stock, which slumped 2.0% in morning trading, has gained 8.4% year to date, while the SPDR Consumer Staples Select Sector ETF has tacked on 6.8% and the S&P 500 has advanced 24.9%.
Comments / 0