The Warriors have six PSL and two National First Division players in their squad, ready to face South Africa. Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat says the fact that Zimbabwe’s squad is dominated by players based in South Africa does not mean Bafana Bafana will have it easy when the two teams meet in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Thursday.

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO