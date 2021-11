All right. We’ve moved on from the Endwalker delay at this point. Let’s talk about how much the Feast sucked. Final Fantasy XIV’s live letter did actually contain a solid chunk of information about the game’s next expansion, although it followed the somewhat annoying habit that the past few live letters have had of recapping everything about the game’s expansion as if you missed all of the previous reveals. I understand why this would be the case in broad strokes, but why is it always the first thing these letters focus on? Why can’t the recap come later, instead of being what’s up-front?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO