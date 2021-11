England have won their seven matches against San Marino by an aggregate score of 42-1, winning 5-0 in March at Wembley in the reverse World Cup 2022 qualifier. In San Marino, England have won 14-0 in two previous visits, winning 8-0 in March 2013 and 6-0 in September 2015. Their other match against the Sammarinese not on English soil was played in Bologna at the Stadio Renato dall’Ara in November 1993, with San Marino taking the lead through Davide Gualtieri after eight seconds before losing 7-1.

SOCCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO