WWE

Bryan Danielson Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW has announced Bryan Danielson vs. The Dark Order’s Evil Uno for the post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite. Full Gear saw Danielson defeat Miro to win the finals of the AEW World...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Related
PWMania

Bryan Danielson Reveals AEW Contract Length, If He Can Wrestle In Japan

Bryan Danielson is All Elite for at least three years. Appearing on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour, Bryan Danielson revealed that his deal with AEW runs for three years. Danielson made his AEW debut at All Out on September 5. When asked if the deal allows him to work elsewhere like...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals Reason For Debuting Both Bryan Danielson & Adam Cole At AEW All Out

Tony Khan was recently interviewed by Wade Keller of PW Torch, and he discussed a variety of topics, including debuting both Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole in the same segment at AEW All Out, AEW having no shortage of possible debuts after the recent WWE releases, and much more. Here’s what he had to say (via Fightful):
WWE
411mania.com

Biff Busick Names Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, & Minoru Suzuki As Dream Matches

Biff Busick has several names he wants to wrestle now that he’s out of WWE including Bryan Danielson and CM Punk. The former Oney Lorcan was released by the company last week and talked about who he wants to face once his 90-day no-compete clause is finished in his latest vlog.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Talks Other Options He Had Instead Of Signing With AEW

In an appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, AEW star Bryan Danielson talked about his decision to leave WWE for AEW earlier this year. Danielson talked about the numerous options he considered, and was asked by Helwani if he had made up his mind before his last match on Smackdown with Roman Reigns earlier this year.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's Bryan Danielson Reacts to WWE's Latest Wave of Releases

WWE released 18 wrestlers last Thursday, bringing the total number of wrestlers dropped by the company this year up to 72 (with one being rehired). Bryan Danielson, who spent over a decade with the company before moving over to AEW, was asked about those decisions while on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour this week. Danielson started off by pointing out he's related to WWE's head of talent relations John Laurinaitis, but then called out his former company for their business practices.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Bryan Danielson Comments On His Contract With AEW, Future Plans, More

During a recent appearance on “The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani” podcast, AEW Superstar Bryan Danielson commented on his contract with AEW, how long he plans to wrestle for, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the specifics of his AEW contract and how...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bryan Danielson Confirms AEW Contract Details

Bryan Danielson has confirmed the length of his AEW contract. We noted back in September how it was believed that Danielson had signed with AEW for three years, as word was that the door to WWE would remain open if he wanted to return once his AEW run was over. Danielson then indicated that the deal was for three years during a late September interview with The New York Post.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Bryan Danielson Says He Can Carry AEW As World Champion

Bryan Danielson won a hard-fought match against Miro at AEW Full Gear. That match was the finals in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, and now Danielson is the #1 contender. He had something to say about Hangman Page after the event was over. During the media scrum following AEW...
WWE
411mania.com

Bryan Danielson Defeats Miro At AEW Full Gear, Is New #1 Contender (Pics, Video)

We have a new #1 contender in AEW after Bryan Danielson defeated Miro in the World Title Eliminator Tournament finals at AEW Full Gear. Danielson previously defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to get to the finals while Miro, a substitute for Jon Moxley, defeated Orange Cassidy. Danielson will now face the winner of tonight’s World title match between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fans Try to Predict the Winner of Omega vs Hangman After Bryan Danielson Wins at Full Gear

Tonight's AEW Full Gear was the home for the Eliminator Tournament finals, which came down to Bryan Danielson vs Miro. Whoever came out victorious would claim the next shot at the AEW World Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega, and after a physical match between Danielson and The Redeemer, it was Danielson who came out victorious. That's when social media went into overdrive, and while some of it was because of the match itself, another legion of fans couldn't help but try and figure out how the result would affect the AEW World Championship match later in the night, trying to predict if Omega or Hangman Page would leave Full Gear as Champion.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Bryan Danielson earns future World title shot at AEW Full Gear

In the finals of the AEW World title eliminator tournament at Saturday's Full Gear, Bryan Danielson defeated Miro to earn a future title shot. What was expected to be a physical match was indeed just that. Near the end, both men exchanged elbows and kicks, taunting each other to throw them harder. Both men also escaped each other's submission finisher in the course of the action.
WWE
ComicBook

Hangman Page and Bryan Danielson Comment on Future AEW World Championship Match

"Hangman" Adam Page closed out AEW's Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday night by beating Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. The fan-favorite won't have to wait long for his first feud as world champion as Bryan Danielson has already earned the No. 1 contender spot by winning the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament earlier in the night, beating Miro in the finals via a guillotine choke. Both Page and Danielson were asked about their upcoming match (the date hasn't been confirmed, though if AEW does run the Winter Is Coming special again it could be just a month from now) during the post-show press conference.
WWE
Wrestling World

Great statements from Bryan Danielson

AEW Full Gear 2021 is now in the archives and with it all the great victories of the AEW Superstars, who have written their name on the golden books of the company of the Khan family. If Adam Page, the new world champion of the company, thought to give greater prominence to the ppv, after his victory against Kenny Omega, several other fighters did talk about them for the actions carried out during the night.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Hangman Page’s Next Challenger Steps Up On AEW Dynamite

During tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the number one contender for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship, Bryan Danielson, quickly confronted the new champion, Hangman Page. The two showed a mutual sign of respect by shaking one another’s hand, however, a heated exchange of words would quickly follow. “I’m super excited...
WWE

