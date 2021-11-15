Bryan Danielson Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Full Gear was the home for the Eliminator Tournament finals, which came down to Bryan Danielson vs Miro. Whoever came out victorious would claim the next shot at the AEW World Championship, currently held by Kenny Omega, and after a physical match between Danielson and The Redeemer, it was Danielson who came out victorious. That's when social media went into overdrive, and while some of it was because of the match itself, another legion of fans couldn't help but try and figure out how the result would affect the AEW World Championship match later in the night, trying to predict if Omega or Hangman Page would leave Full Gear as Champion.

