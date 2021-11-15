The Top Twenty Five

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
A new potential leader has emerged to get the highly-coveted USC football job. It has been weeks since the USC football program parted ways with Clay Helton, but the Trojans might have a new favorite to lead them out of the tunnel: Baylor head coach Dave Aranda. Bruce Feldman of...
Southern University coach Jason Rollins downplayed the post-game melee after the Jaguars' 21-17 loss to Jackson State that marred a well-played game by both teams in front of the largest crowd of the season at A.W. Mumford Stadium. Rollins said he didn’t see the multiple groups of players shoving and...
Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
One of Ohio State’s most promising offensive linemen will officially miss the rest of the year. Former five-star signee Harry Miller, whom most assumed would be a starter for the Buckeyes entering the 2021 season, was ruled out Friday with a lower leg injury, according to a report from Lettermen Row's Austin Ward.
5. Breckenridge vs. San Angelo TLCA: Breckenridge running back Jerry Lawson used his strength to power through multiple tackles and cruise in for the touchdown. The Buckaroos ran away with the win 61-0. 4. Hawley vs. Forsan: In a battle of unbeaten teams with a district title on the line, Hawley quarterback Rodey Hooper threw […]
Happy Friday, everyone. As you well know, Arkansas rolls into town tomorrow as three touchdown underdogs. Your previews:. No doubt Alabama will be laser-focused here in order to stay in control of their own destiny in the pursuit of the SEC West title and their College Football Playoff aspirations. And considering they almost blew those hopes and dreams against LSU in their last real football game, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t overlook the very capable Razorbacks.
DURHAM, N.C. (CBS) - Two Duke basketball players face charges related to a driving while impaired arrest Sunday, according to the News & Observer. The grandson of legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, Michael Savarino, was arrested on suspicion of DWI, according to court records obtained by the News & Observer.
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State volleyball team won a five-set thriller at home over San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State (11-11, 7-7 MW) won sets, 25-16, 17-25, 26-24, 22-25, 15-8 over San Diego State (7-19, 4-10 MW). How It Happened. The 'Dogs...
Florida State is looking to close out the 2022 recruiting cycle with a bang. The Seminoles currently hold the No. 13 recruiting class in the country with 16 commitments. There are still needs to be addressed and the coaching staff is pursuing multiple prospects. One of the top remaining recruits...
The Ducks earned another big win over Washington in week 10 and continue to solidify themselves atop the Pac-12 standings. Here are the latest rankings in the week 10 AP Top 25 Poll. Format: School (Record) | Previous Ranking. 1. Georgia (9-0) |1. 2. Cincinnati (9-0) | 2. 3. Alabama...
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann has announced the signing of one of the top recruiting classes in country. The five-player class is ranked in the Top 10 by every major recruiting outlet. The class includes four-star point guard Bruce Thornton, 6-6 four-star forward Brice Sensabaugh, four-star...
Even with subpar play on the field this season, Texas is in solid position to land one of the top 2022 recruiting classes in the country. Steve Sarkisian’s first full recruiting cycle at Texas is currently rated No. 6 in the nation and No. 1 in the Big 12. There...
ESPN has announced its celebrity guest picker for the Week 12 edition of College GameDay. On Friday, the college football pregame show posted a video from Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph explaining that he and his bandmate, Josh Dun, will be joining the crew in Columbus for No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 7 Michigan State.
As he started his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Keionte Scott announced Friday that he has narrowed his focus to a handful of schools. The Class of 2022 cornerback from Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, revealed a list of his top five college choices in a post on his Twitter account, and the Vols are one of two SEC teams on his short list of top choices.
NATCHITOCHES – In a match where one play could seemingly turn the final result for one team or the other, it was Northwestern State that came away with an important 3-2 (23-25, 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 15-5) victory on Thursday night against UIW. The intensity of the match was established after...
