The Top Twenty Five

Happy Friday, everyone. As you well know, Arkansas rolls into town tomorrow as three touchdown underdogs. Your previews:. No doubt Alabama will be laser-focused here in order to stay in control of their own destiny in the pursuit of the SEC West title and their College Football Playoff aspirations. And considering they almost blew those hopes and dreams against LSU in their last real football game, the Crimson Tide shouldn’t overlook the very capable Razorbacks.

ARKANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO