The Bellarmine Knights have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They are on the road again Friday and play against the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 9 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at McCarthey Athletic Center. Gonzaga should still be riding high after a big win, while the Knights will be looking to right the ship.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO