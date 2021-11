The South Carolina Gamecocks beat the Auburn Tigers for the first time since 1933 last season, and are looking to make it two in a row on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at Williams-Brice Stadium, in Colombia, S.C.. Neither team has aspirations of a conference championship or better this season, but the Tigers are sure to want revenge after last year's disappointing loss. Both teams are coming off of disappointing losses last week; Mississippi State beat Auburn 43-34 and dropped them out of the top 25 and South Carolina lost by a field goal on the road at Missouri. Auburn will be without quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a broken ankle against Mississippi State.

