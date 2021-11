The No. 3 Oregon Ducks (9-1) and the No. 23 Utah Utes (7-3) are set to square off in a Pac-12 matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 20 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. Oregon is coming off a 38-24 dismantling of Washington State. The Ducks have won five straight since their 31-24 setback against Stanford in early October. Utah defeated Arizona 38-29 last weekend to win its third straight game. This game could be a preview of the 2021 Pac-12 Championship Game.

