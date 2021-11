COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Legendary Maryland forward Len Bias will be inducted in the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame on Sunday, the university said. A two-time All-American, Bias averaged 16.4 points per game in his four years at Maryland under coach Lefty Driesell, and twice earned the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year honors. Tim Duncan, Danny Ferry and Ralph Sampson are among the other players to win the conference award two times. As a senior, Bias averaged 23.2 points and 7 rebounds per game for the Terps during the 1985-86 season, prompting the Boston Celtics to pick the...

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO