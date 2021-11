(Iowa City) Five players scored in double figures for the Iowa Hawkeyes in a 108-82 men’s basketball win Thursday against Alabama State. Keegan Murray had another big night with 26 points, six rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal. Payton Sandfort, a freshman from Waukee, scored 21 points and went 5/12 from three-point range. The Hawkeyes were hot from the outside with 20 3-pointers made. Four of the makes from the perimeter came from Jordan Bohannon who broke the Big Ten career record for 3-point makes. Bohannon scored 12 points, Kris Murray had 17, and Joe Toussaint posted 11.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO