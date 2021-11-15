ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco vs. Samford: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samford Bulldogs have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will take on the San Francisco Dons on the road at 9 p.m. ET on Monday at War Memorial Gymnasium. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Oregon vs. Utah: Prediction, pick, football game odds, spread, live stream, TV channel, watch online

The Pac-12 Championship Game in 2019 was the setting the last time No. 3 Oregon and No. 23 Utah faced each other. In that conference title game, the Ducks steamrolled the Utes 37-15 while ruining their College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. This time around, it's Utah that can scramble Oregon's CFP hopes as the two square off Saturday night in a game with division title implications for both schools.
CBS Denver

Nuggets’ Bones Hyland Ranked Among CBS Sports’ Top 10 NBA Rookies

DENVER (CBS4) – A young standout on the Denver Nuggets roster is being recognized for his recent play on the court. Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland slotted in at No. 4 in CBS Sports’ recent NBA top 10 rookie rankings that measures young player performances on a week-to-week basis. Bones Hyland of the Denver Nuggets drives against Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena on Nov. 10, 2021. (credit: Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images) “With several players on the injured list for the Nuggets right now, Hyland’s role has seen a significant increase, and he’s certainly been making the most out of it. His standout performance came against the Trail Blazers, where he was launching 3s with the confidence of Stephen Curry,” wrote Jasmyn Wimbish of CBS Sports. Hyland finished Sunday’s game against Portland with 18 points, and he was 4-for-8 from the 3 point line. “Hyland’s shown a tremendous amount of confidence shooting the ball and taking defenders one-on-one,” Wimbish wrote. The Nuggets selected Hyland of Virginia Commonwealth with the 26th pick of the NBA draft over the summer.
CBS Sports

College football picks, schedule: Predictions against the spread, odds for top 25 games today in Week 12

Major races towards championships, both conference and the College Football Playoff, heat up on Saturday as the regular season nears its conclusion. There's no conference in which separation is potentially greater than the Big Ten, and two of the titans from the East Division in the conference with CFP aspirations are set to square off in a marquee top-10 showdown here in Week 12.
The News-Star

Louisiana Tech football vs. Southern Miss: Live updates

Louisiana Tech football plays it final home of the season with an opportunity to gain some momentum with a bowl game out of reach.  The Bulldogs (3-7, 2-4 Conference USA) play Southern Miss (1-9, 0-6) on Friday (7 p.m. CT,  CBS Sports Network) at Joe Aillet Stadium.  More: How to watch Louisiana Tech vs. Southern Miss...
CBS Sports

USC vs. UCLA odds, spread, line: 2021 college football picks, Week 12 predictions from proven computer model

Whatever troubles USC and UCLA have had this season, they put them aside on Saturday when they compete for the Victory Bell at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans have gone just 3-4 since firing former head coach Clay Helton, and UCLA has lost some steam as the year has gone on. Still, the games between the two Los Angeles-based programs have been entertaining, and the last three have all gone over the projected pregame point total.
