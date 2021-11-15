House of Gucci - 'Time to Take Out the Trash' Official Clip

The countdown begins to one of the most anticipated films of the year, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. The crime biopic, centered around the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, heir of Gucci, leading up to his murder, premieres in just weeks. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are just few of the big names starring in the film. Ever since the first sneak peak of Gaga and Driver adorned in the chicest 80's Après-ski bounced around social media, buzz around the film hasn't ceased. Fashion is the epicenter of a movie like this, a movie about the people behind one of the biggest fashion houses in history. Janty Yates, long time collaborator of Scott and Academy Award winner for her work on Gladiator, designed the costumes for the film. Every paparazzi photo, every behind-the-scenes, and every trailer delivered new looks that didn't disappoint.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 11 DAYS AGO