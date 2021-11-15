ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

House of Gucci - 'Time to Take Out the Trash' Official Clip

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch as Lady Gaga discusses the need for a change in the family business in this clip from the upcoming movie, House of...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
HuffingtonPost

Macaulay Culkin Is Now A Gucci Model And Completely At Home On The Runway

Why settle for Kendall Jenner or a Hadid offspring for your next runway show, when you could have ... Macaulay Culkin?. Call it a Culkin-aissance because there’s no better time to be a part of the famous family. While his brother Kieran is starring on the buzziest drama of the moment, Macaualy has gone from child star to full-fledged Gucci model.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Regina King Suits Up in Pink With Bronze Sandals for Hollywood Walk of Fame Cement Handprint Ceremony

Regina King left her mark — quite literally. The Oscar and Emmy-winning actress placed her handprints and footprints in cement outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood , Calif., on Thursday. Her prints joined the likes of regarded actors and actress from Tom Cruise to Frank Sinatra and Cher. The ceremony was held six days before her latest film, “The Harder They Fall,”which begins streaming on Netflix. To the prestigious ceremony, King donned a light pink suit. Her tailored outfit featured a jacket with matching pink buttons, a light pink top underneath and trousers. She added a cuff bracelet and a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Variety

Halle Berry on Why Lena Waithe Told Her Not to Make Her Directing Debut With ‘Bruised’: ‘She Was Scared For Me’

Lena Waithe admitted at last night’s 27th annual Elle Women in Hollywood event that she tried to convince Halle Berry not to make her directorial debut with the upcoming feature “Bruised” because she was worried that the Oscar winner was taking on too much at once. “I told her to think long and hard about it before she made that decision,” Waithe said while presenting Berry with her Elle honor. “When she came back to me a few weeks later, she told me she understood why I was scared — because I love her and I wanted to protect her....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Jeremy Irons
Person
Jack Huston
Person
Al Pacino
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Jared Leto
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
RETAIL
The Independent

House of Gucci: Salma Hayek recalls ‘mortifying’ experience of filming mud bath scene with Lady Gaga

Salma Hayek has reflected on the scene she struggled with the most when filming House of Gucci.The actor plays Pina Auriemma in the new film, a friend and confidant of Lady Gaga’s Patrizia Reggiani – the woman convicted of orchestrating the assassination of her ex-husband and former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.During a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Hayek explained that she was set to shoot a scene in a spa with Gaga in which their characters share a mud bath.“I’ve never done a mud bath – which, by the way,...
CELEBRITIES
crfashionbook.com

Check Out Every Look So Far From House of Gucci

The countdown begins to one of the most anticipated films of the year, Ridley Scott's House of Gucci. The crime biopic, centered around the marriage of Patrizia Reggiani and Maurizio Gucci, heir of Gucci, leading up to his murder, premieres in just weeks. Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Jared Leto are just few of the big names starring in the film. Ever since the first sneak peak of Gaga and Driver adorned in the chicest 80's Après-ski bounced around social media, buzz around the film hasn't ceased. Fashion is the epicenter of a movie like this, a movie about the people behind one of the biggest fashion houses in history. Janty Yates, long time collaborator of Scott and Academy Award winner for her work on Gladiator, designed the costumes for the film. Every paparazzi photo, every behind-the-scenes, and every trailer delivered new looks that didn't disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion House#Italian
kiss951.com

House of Gucci: Ranking the Best and Worst of the Red Carpet

House of Gucci had it’s UK Premiere today, and fittingly, everyone came dressed to impress at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England. House of Gucci tells the story of how Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga), the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), plotted to kill her husband, the grandson of renowned fashion designer Guccio Gucci. Starring Al Pacino, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Jack Huston, the Ridley Scott-directed film premieres in theaters on November 24.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thatgrapejuice.net

Lady Gaga Sparkles at the ‘House of Gucci’ UK Premiere

The multi-hyphenated superstar glowed a potent shade of purple tonight on the red carpet of the ‘House of Gucci’ UK premiere in London. Set for worldwide release on November 24, the film sees Mother Monster play Patrizia Reggiani: the ex-wife of Gucci who was convicted of orchestrating his hit after he had an affair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
The Independent

Lady Gaga calls out photographer for making Al Pacino remove sunglasses on House of Gucci red carpet

Lady Gaga called out a photographer for ordering Al Pacino to remove his sunglasses.The pair were having photos taken alongside Jared Leto at the premiere of their new film House of Gucci.In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, one particularly confident photographer could be heard shouting: “Take off your glasses, Al!”Pacino, smiling, removed his sunglasses. However, Gaga replied: “Don’t make him take his glasses off – he’s Al Pacino!”Leto then urged him to put them back on, which he did.“Yes, thank you,” Gaga said as Pacino, replying to her comment, jokingly told the press: “In case you didn’t know.”Gaga,...
CELEBRITIES
100fmrockford.com

MGM shares clip of Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in ‘House of Gucci’

On Monday, MGM Studios shared a clip from the upcoming film “House of Gucci” featuring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani and Adam Driver as her husband, Maurizio Gucci, the heir to the Gucci fashion house. In the teaser clip, Patrizia influences Maurizio by trying to convince him that his uncle...
MOVIES
IGN

Venom: Let There Be Carnage - "Right Thing" Official Clip

It appears as though Venom doesn't get on with Mulligan in this new Venom: Let There Be Carnage clip. Tom Hardy returns in the latest Venom movie, which also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson as villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage. Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage is in theaters now in the U.S. and UK. It releases on November 25, 2021 in Australia.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

House of Gucci Dialogue Coach Calls Out Lady Gaga's Accent: "It Sounds More Russian"

House of Gucci is hitting theaters right in time for you to avoid your entire family at Thanksgiving, and Lady Gaga fully WENT FOR IT playing the part of Patrizia Reggiani. As in, she method acted and spoke in an Italian accent for nine months. But erm, speaking of Gaga's Italian accent, apparently a dialogue coach who worked on the film isn't here for it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parsons Sun

WE’RE OVER! The biggest celeb break-ups of 2021, they're 'taking out the trash...'

Movie star Ben Affleck and ‘Knives Out’ actress Ana de Armas met on the set of ‘Deep Water’ in early 2020 and hit it off – for a little while at least. The relationship lasted just a year before they called it quits. Spilling on the split, a source said: “Ana decided she doesn't want to live in LA and Ben wants to be close to his family. His priority is to be rooted in LA. They are in different places [in their lives.]" Months later, Ben had rekindled with his old flame Jennifer Lopez whilst Ana remains single.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy