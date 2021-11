Don McLean’s 1971 masterpiece American Pie was released 50 years ago on October 24, 1971. Both the song “American Pie” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent four weeks at there in the first two months of 1972. The album also went to No. 1 for three consecutive weeks in January 1972. In celebration of its 50th anniversary, UMe has created an official lyric video with McLean. The lyrics are sourced from what he considers the gospel, the original 1971 sheet music for the song down to the correct abbreviations and punctuation.

