ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

Vaccine Discrimination? Latin Americans Immunized With Sputnik V Have Limited Travel Options

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARACAS, Venezuela — Russia was the first country to announce a COVID-19 vaccine in mid-August 2020. More than a year later, while Russia receives requests to export more than 600 million doses, the Sputnik V vaccine still awaits approval from global health agencies. Russia has been one of the...

www.thefloridastar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Herald

Novavax coronavirus vaccine simple and a likely pandemic game-changer

A protein-based vaccine platform used for decades to guard against hepatitis and shingles could be a pandemic game changer. Novavax is preparing to seek approval of their protein-based vaccine for COVID-19. And, in a user-friendly development, it comes with no major side effects. That means no headaches, fevers, nausea or...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Nature.com

Boosting immunity to COVID-19 vaccines

New studies highlight the immunological benefits of COVID-19 vaccine boosters, but questions remain over how to best make use of a limited global supply. The phenomenal speed of scientific development, clinical testing, manufacture and deployment of first-generation COVID-19 vaccines has been unprecedented. As early as the first quarter of 2021, countries such as Israel achieved high vaccine coverage. However, there are increasing signs that population-level immunity in such early vaccinated nations might be waning, and breakthrough infections are on the rise1. With questions raised about the durability of vaccine protection, the need for and nature of periodic booster immunizations is the subject of worldwide debate. In this edition of Nature Medicine, Articles by Choi et al.2 and Shroff et al.3 address two major considerations for the deployment of mRNA booster vaccines; first, the necessity to maintain protection against emerging variants of concern with immune evasion potential; and second, the need to increase vaccine effectiveness in vulnerable populations such as those with primary immunodeficiencies, those on immunosuppressive therapies, and the elderly.
PHARMACEUTICALS
creators.com

Natural Immunity Versus Vaccine Immunity

You never know when something you say will go viral. It has happened a number of times in my career, the latest being comments I made on my national radio talk show a few weeks ago when I had COVID-19. I said that I had hoped I would attain natural immunity, since science — evidenced, for example, in a major study from Israel, one of the most pro-vaccine and highly vaccinated societies in the world — strongly suggests that natural immunity provides more robust and durable protection against COVID-19 than the current COVID-19 vaccines have proven to provide.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Jewish Press

To Encourage Russian Tourism Israel Is Willing to Accept the Sputnik Vaccine: Tourism Minister

Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov (Blue&White) told TASS on Sunday that he is looking forward to welcoming tens of thousands of tourists from Russia before the end of 2021, even at the cost of accepting Russian who have been vaccinated with the still unapproved Russian vaccine Sputnik V. Razvozov spoke to the semi-official Russian news agency ahead of the opening of Israel’s borders to foreigners inoculated with two doses of the Sputnik V, scheduled for November 15.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin Americans#Sputnik#Foreign Nationals#Russian#Pfizer Biontech#Sinopharm#Argentine
The Jewish Press

Sputnik-Vaccinated Tourists’ Welcome Delayed Till Dec. 1

Israel’s Tourism Ministry has announced a further delay in allowing entry of visitors inoculated against the coronavirus with Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. Such tourists were originally to be allowed into the country beginning Monday, November 15 – but that date was pushed off until December 1. In addition, those vaccinated...
WORLD
whtc.com

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus – RDIF

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated 96.3% efficacy against COVID-19 during the vaccination campaign in Belarus, Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday, down from 97.2% efficacy reported in September. The Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is marketing the two-shot vaccine abroad, said the study was...
PHARMACEUTICALS
New Haven Register

Meet the Mexican and Latin American soonicorns.

More and more startups in Mexico and Latin America are added to the list of soonicorns or club of soonicorns, but what does it mean to be? The term refers to companies that are about to become unicorns (those with high potential and innovative vision that achieved a valuation of $ 1 billion) and meet a couple of main characteristics:
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Country
Russia
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Fully Vaccinated Travelers Will No Longer Have to Quarantine in Jamaica

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that fully vaccinated travelers to Jamaica no longer have to quarantine, as long as they provide a negative PCR test prior to coming into the island. Holness announced a relaxing of some of the island’s COVID-19 measures on Tuesday. The Prime Minister said that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy