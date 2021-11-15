ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney+ Arrives in Hong Kong: Pricing, Plans, Content, Features

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ is now available in Hong Kong, launching on November 16th, 2021 (local time). This comes shortly after Disney+ Day, the second birthday of the streaming service. The Hong Kong expansion is part of a multi-nation launch in Asia beginning over the past few weeks in Japan, Korea, and...

thestreamable.com

Where Is Disney+’s New Content? Depends Who You Ask

Disney+ is well-known for some of the biggest and best original content out there. “The Mandalorian” alone gave us a whole new meme in Baby Yoda, and that’s just for starters. If you’ve started to notice that there’s been a bit of a drought of new content emerging from the House of Mouse lately, you’re not alone. Disney is clamoring for new content, but actually getting it out the door seems to be increasingly problematic. Worse yet, pinning down the actual cause of the problem is proving to be a behind-the-scenes drama that’s a match for anything Disney has already put out.
TV & VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Roku to Compete on Original Content, Announcing Plans for 50-Plus Shows

Streaming platform Roku announced plans to develop more than 50 original shows in a bid to become a destination for free content amid growing competition in the space. Shelly Kramer, co-founder and lead analyst at Futurum Research, spoke to Cheddar about the new offering "The transition here from hardware to adding a software component by way of original content, I think is smart," she said. "And it's all about the Benjamins." Kramer also noted that she doesn't necessarily think Roku is entering the content game too late.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

'Turning Red' Is Pixar's Latest Animated Feature, but Will It Arrive on Disney Plus?

Pixar's latest offering features one of the fuzziest and most adorable creatures since Sully of Monsters Inc. The upcoming Turning Red is a new animated film with plenty of the heart, depth, and fun that Pixar films are known for. But with the current history of Pixar's recent releases and the ongoing state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the question has to be asked. Is Turning Red going to be on Disney Plus when it releases?
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

Research: Netflix to Have 275 Millions Subs by 2026, Surpassed by Disney+ in 2027

New projections from Digital TV Research estimate that in 2026, Netflix will continue to be the top largest streaming service in the world with 275 million subscribers. Since Disney+ had a slow start, only getting 118.1 million subscribers in the last quarter, a tiny growth spurt of 2.1 million subs, it’s predicted that they will catch up and surpass Netflix around 2027.
TV & VIDEOS
Time Out Global

Disney+ officially launches in Hong Kong on November 16

Still unsure about whether to subscribe to Disney+ or not? This ought to help make up your mind! Launching in Hong Kong on November 16, all Disney+ subscribers will have access to a vast library of films and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and Star, along with a slew of exclusive Disney+ Original content on the platform. Here are some highlights to watch out for:
ENTERTAINMENT
thestreamable.com

Amazon Fire TV Adds New Alexa Feature for Netflix

Fire TV and Netflix have set aside their rivalry to bring Amazon Fire TV customers a way to end the “channel surfing” (or streaming service surfing) dilemma that we can all relate to. Users in the U.S. and Canada can ask their Alexa remote, “Alexa, Play Something on Netflix,” and the popular video streaming service will launch on the screen, instantly playing a personalized recommended title.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

Netflix Unveils Plans to Expand Japanese Content With Feature Films

Netflix on Tuesday announced that it is expanding its stale of Japanese titles with a slew of ambitious projects and collaborations with top creators and talent during its Japan Festival 2021. Throughout the two-day event, the streaming giant is expected to reveal further details about 50 new titles. Day one...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

MipCancun 2021: A Content Feeding Frenzy, Buzz Titles, Mexico & Big Production Plays

One of Reed Midem’s most successful TV events, the fast growing MipCancun has stood out for its efficient one-to-one meeting coordination, a carefully curated conference program and the bigger picture of an exploding premium series production sector in Latin America, offering as sense of real commercial opportunity and larger artistic ambition. As MipCancun director Bénédicte Touchard de Morant reminded delegates on Tuesday night at this year’s inauguration, MipCancun remains in essence a mass networking event. Its very setting, at just one part of a monumental all inclusive hotel on the shores of the Caribbean, in itself encourages ad hoc encounters, as...
TV SERIES
artreview.com

What To See in Hong Kong

M+ finally opens its doors and Hong Kong’s international galleries bring in the big guns. For the big artworld pilgrimage this year, you’ll be wanting to head to Hong Kong, where M+, the island’s museum of twentieth- and twenty-first-century ‘visual culture’ has opened its doors, almost two decades after it was first announced and following years of delays and postponements. During the course of that time, an institution that was envisaged and promoted as being Asia’s equivalent to New York’s MoMA and London’s Tate, and that would both broaden and complicate the histories – and definitions of art – set out in both of those ‘venerable’ institutions, is now being looked at anew as a testing ground for the limits of artistic freedom in the wake of the recent and much discussed crackdowns on free speech and democracy in the SAR. Ai Weiwei’s Study of Perspective: Tian’anmen (1997, part of a series of photographs showing the artist raising his middle finger at sites of authority and national identity around the world), about which the artist was repeatedly questioned in relation to his patriotism (‘a blatant attack on the state’, Ai records one of his interrogators saying in his newly published memoir, 1000 Years of Joys and Sorrows) during his incarceration in China in 2011, has already been removed from the M+ website (although other of his works remain).
ENTERTAINMENT
thestreamable.com

Netflix Launches New Website to Share Viewership Stats

Netflix is now offering more insight into their viewership patterns on a new website. Statistics will be broken down into four categories: English films, Non-English films, English television, and Non-English television. Within those categories for any week, you can see the top 10 pieces of content, how many weeks that content has been in the top 10, and its total viewership hours. Lists are even downloadable in .tsv and .xlsx formats.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Spanish-Language Turkish Drama SVOD Service Kanal D Drama to Board Roku in Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Kanal D Drama, the first independent streaming service dedicated exclusively to Turkish dramas in Spanish, will board the Roku platform for key Latin American markets in the next few days. The service is already available on Amazon Fire and will soon be also available on the Samsung Smart TV platform in the region. The streaming service launched in Latin America, the U.S. and Spain in the fall, and offers more than 4,000 hours of Turkish melodramas and series dubbed into neutral Spanish. It is downloadable from the Apple Store and Google Play for smartphones and tablets and is already available on Roku...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Digitial Comic Giant Webtoon Heads to Print Publishing With Webtoon Unscrolled

The biggest digital comic book publisher in the world is readying to make inroads into … print publishing. Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, is launching Webtoon Unscrolled, a graphic novel imprint that will see some of the most popular titles from Webtoon hit bookshelves, the company announced Thursday. Comic industry veteran Bobbie Chase will join Webtoon Unscrolled as executive editor. She was previously vp of global publishing initiatives & digital strategy at DC Entertainment, where she launched the company’s hit graphic novel imprint aimed at middle grade and YA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Beach House Pictures Takes Majority Stake in Singapore’s Momo Film Co.

Asia-based production firm Beach House Pictures has acquired a majority stake in Tan Si En and Kris Ong’s Singapore-based Momo Film Co. Tan Si En’s producer credits include 2021 Cannes selection “The Year of the Everlasting Storm,” and Anthony Chen’s Toronto, London and Pingyao title “Wet Season.” Kris Ong, a script consultant at HBO Asia, is also a writer-director whose latest short film “Sunday” had its world premiere at the Palm Springs International Shortfest in 2019. She is also the co-writer on He Shuming’s debut feature film “Ajoomma,” which is currently in production. Beach House, a Blue Ant Media company, is expanding...
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

Tastemade Travel Streaming Network Available on Redbox, IMDb TV, Others

Tastemade announced today that the Tastemade Travel streaming network has launched on Samsung TV Plus, Redbox, VIZIO WatchFree+, and IMDb TV. Avalon Jones, senior account executive at Civic Entertainment Group, said this about the channel, “with many travel-focused networks pulling away from actual travel content, Tastemade Travel addresses the increased demand for this type of programming – appealing to millennial and Gen Z viewers who are eager to travel, but hesitant with many pandemic-related restrictions still in place.”
TV & VIDEOS
KESQ

Suspected Covid case closes Hong Kong Disneyland

Hong Kong Disneyland was shut on Wednesday and staff and visitors made to undergo Covid testing after a recent visitor tested preliminary positive for the virus. On Tuesday the Hong Kong government issued a compulsory testing notice for those who visited the park between 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on November 14. Tests were required to be taken on or before November 18 according to a statement on its website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

The best quarantine hotels in Hong Kong

Turn your compulsory quarantine period into a stress-free staycation. To cure our wanderlust or visit our loved ones abroad, coming in and returning to Hong Kong requires travellers to undergo a mandatory quarantine. And while the thought of being in isolation for seven, 14, or 21 days may seem like a daunting undertaking, we’ve rounded up the best places to stay for quarantining in Hong Kong. Accommodations on this list will make your home for the next little while seem like a refuge and retreat that will go by in no time at all.
WORLD
The Millennial Source

How is Hong Kong embracing Hallyu, the Korean wave?

The rise of K-pop, like BTS, and the global popularity of “Squid Game” undoubtedly reflects the Korean wave, or “Hallyu” that is spreading worldwide. Sweeping over Hong Kong as well, the domination of K-pop on Hong Kong music charts and K-dramas in Netflix rankings continuously builds and sustains the popularity of South Korean culture. Along with the initial wave of K-pop and K-dramas, Korean movies, foods and fashion have also joined the bandwagon of praise and demand, not just in Hong Kong, but globally.
ENTERTAINMENT
airspacemag.com

Farewell to a Giant

In a hangar in Tarbes, France, a team of hard-hatted maintenance technicians looked up at the aircraft towering 73 feet above them, the giant that once held the promise of dominating international air transport—the Airbus A380. The team wasn’t there for the airplane’s regular maintenance check. They had come to take it apart. Employees of Tarmac Aerosave, one of the world’s largest aircraft-recycling companies, they would work for the next six months to disassemble for recycling the world’s largest airliner, a four-engine double-decker that was 238.6 feet long with a 262-foot wingspan and an empty weight of more than 600,000 pounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Amazon Black Friday Week deals 2021: The best discounts on Kindles, 4K TVs, headphones and more today

Black Friday 2021 is inching closer every day with just seven days to go, but if you can’t wait that long, some of our favourite retailers have dropped their deals early, including Currys, Boots, Superdrug, Very and AO.Amazon has, of course, taken note too. A major player in the sales game, the online giant dropped a huge range of deals a whopping three weeks in advance with discounts of up to 45 per cent off across every category, including Amazon devices, TVs, gaming, laptops, home appliances, beauty products, kids’ toys and a whole lot more.Follow live: The best Black Friday...
SHOPPING

