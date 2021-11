The UMaine Men's Hockey Team dropped the opener of a Thursday-Friday series to the Boston College Eagles 6-2 in Boston on November 18th. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the 1st Period. They scored 2 goals within the 1st 3 minutes of the game, to take a 2-0 lead. At 1:47 Casey Carreau made it 1-0, assisted by Mike Posma and Colby Ambrosio. It was 2-0 when Jack McBain scored at 2:39, assisted by Brandon Kruse.

