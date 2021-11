TOPEKA, Kan. — Gov. Laura Kelly announced Friday she will reconvene the Kansas Legislature for a special session this month. Senate President Ty Masterson said his office received signatures from all 29 Republican senators for their petition. Kelly said 86 members of the Kansas House, which includes every Republican in that chamber, signed the petition as well, meaning both legislative bodies reached the two-thirds majority needed.

