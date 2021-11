The summer of ‘21 gave us the release of ‘MOSAIIK Chapter One’, which saw Cosmic Gate break new ground with singles like ‘Nothing To Hide’, ‘Blame’ and ‘Vertigo’. Now, the moment every artist anticipates (and ever more keenly these days), this January sees Cosmic Gate take the ‘MOSAIIK’ album on its first official tour. Bridging the gap between the two ‘Chapters’, its creators will personally deliver the music from the albums to audiences, north, south, east and west.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO