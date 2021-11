The City of Great Bend is close to finding out if they will receive a grant from the Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism to help make improvements at Heizer Park. Over a year ago, an online survey with 420 responses showed installing restrooms, increased lighting, additional playground features and soccer field improvements were the most wanted for the park located at the intersection of 8th Street and Heizer Street.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 4 HOURS AGO