Nissan promotes legal, sustainability exec

Nissan has just introduced its new e-Power hybrid technology in foreign markets, but it remains forbidden fruit for Americans - at least for now. We foresee the technology being introduced here if it finds mainstream success abroad, but in the meantime, we're left with the old stuff. That old stuff is now causing a problem for Nissan USA. See, there used to be a hybrid version of the Nissan Rogue, and it was available until two years ago, but despite it being powered by a much less advanced hybrid system, the car is now facing a recall to address an engine stalling issue.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO