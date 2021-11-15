ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nissan promotes legal, sustainability exec

By Staff Reports
Nashville Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNissan Motor Co. has promoted Andrew Tavi to the new role of senior vice president for legal, sustainability and external affairs for Nissan Americas. Tavi joined Nissan, whose American arm is headquartered in Franklin,...

