ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Middle East's largest aquarium opens

Lebanon-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe largest aquarium in the Middle...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

PYP Teaching Jobs in the Middle East

PYP Teacher - Primary Years Programme - Teach in the Middle East - Jan and August 2022 start. SeekTeachers is actively looking for qualified and experienced teachers that have a working knowledge of the IB Primary Years Programme (IB PYP). We work with a number of schools in the Middle East region that are beginning to pick up or expand as we come through the Covid 19 pandemic.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Kobre & Kim opens second Middle East office in Dubai

(Reuters) - Kobre & Kim has opened its doors in Dubai with five lawyers, the disputes and investigations-focused firm announced Wednesday. Mahmoud Selim from Cairo-based Matouk Bassiouny joined the firm as Middle East and Africa regional managing director, and Paul Hughes has joined from UK-founded Addleshaw Goddard as a partner. Richard Clarke from Dentons will join Kobre & Kim as principal and two associates have also joined the team.
BUSINESS
Aviation Week

Business Aviation’s Middle East Boom Set to Continue, Alnaqbi Says

Eighteen months into the post-COVID age and the effects of the pandemic on business aviation are largely well known and understood. And while the specifics may differ from region to region, the broad brush strokes all flow in the same direction. So it is little surprise to find that the story of resilience and recovery familiar from the U.S. and Europe also applies to the sector in the Middle East.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
neworleanssun.com

Samyang Foods to enter Middle East, signs partnership with UAE's Sarya

Seoul [South Korea], November 18 (ANI/Global Economic): Samyang Foods announced on November 17 that it has signed a partnership with 'Sarya General Trading' to exclusively supply products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expand the market. At the signing ceremony, Samyang Food General President Kim Jung-soo and Sarya CEO Abdullah Sarya attended.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aquarium#The Middle East
naturalgasworld.com

KCA Deutag scores $185mn in Middle East deals

KCA Deutag did not disclose the identities of the clients. UK-based engineering group KCA Deutag has secured nearly $185mn of land drilling contracts in the Middle East, the company reported on November 8. Multiple rig extensions were secured in Saudi Arabia, representing 13 years of work across three rigs, KCA...
INDUSTRY
businessnorth.com

Great Lakes Aquarium to open new exhibit

The Great Lakes Aquarium opens its new exhibit, "H2O: Watersheds at Work," on Nov. 20. The new exhibit will transform the main gallery, tell the story of water and features a new and improved water table. It features hands-on interactive exhibits that explore the physical properties of water, how to...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Middle East
Variety

Middle East Premiere of Penelope Cruz-Starring ‘Official Competition’ to Open Cairo Film Festival

The Middle East premiere of caustic Spanish comedy “Official Competition” will open the Cairo Film Festival, which has assembled a rich roster of international titles for its upcoming 43rd edition, to be held in person Nov. 26-Dec. 5. Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat, who are co-directors of the colorful pic starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas — which turns on a billionaire businessman determined to bankroll a memorable movie — are expected, barring complications, to attend the regional launch of their Venice-premiering comedy. Cairo, which is the grande dame of the Arab world’s cinema shindigs — and the only festival in...
WORLD
nationaldefensemagazine.org

Leonardo Seeking Missile Defense Sales in Middle East

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: Leonardo Partners Up to Sell Shoulder-Fired Missile Countermeasures. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Italian weapons manufacturer Leonardo is teaming up a French company to sell shoulder-fired missile countermeasure systems in Middle East and African markets. Leonardo’s partnership with maintenance, repair and overhaul company Sabena technics will help...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
defense.gov

Secretary Austin Travels to the Middle East

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III departs on a trip Thursday, November 18, to meet with government and military leaders in the Kingdom of Bahrain and United Arab Emirates. In Bahrain, Secretary Austin will meet with senior government officials to affirm the strength of our defense partnership and discuss...
POLITICS
ARTnews

Abu Dhabi Art, Flagship Fair of the Emirates, Returns In-Person with a Slow Start But Strong Local Presence

The lights never go out in Abu Dhabi, but during the countdown to the United Arab Emirates “Golden Jubilee” this December, the night is especially dazzling. Sparkling advertisements for the 50th anniversary of the unification of the Gulf nation decorate the highways and wrap glass skyscrapers. After a quiet pandemic year, the capital and wealthiest of the Emirates has prepared to party. The opening of Abu Dhabi Art on November 17, marking the fair’s first in-person edition since 2019, presented a more subdued scene. International visitors were scarce, and several veteran exhibitors said that attendance was slim in comparison to years...
VISUAL ART
Reuters

South Africa's MTN exits Yemen in Middle East pull-out

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -South Africa’s MTN Group Ltd said on Thursday it would exit Yemen, as Africa’s largest mobile operator pursues a plan to leave the Middle East and focus on core operations. MTN said it would transfer its 82.8% stake to a unit of anaffiliate of Zubair Corp LLC, MTN...
ECONOMY
Popular Mechanics

This MiG Super Fighter Terrified NATO. Then a Soviet Pilot Stole One.

Throughout the early 1970s, the Soviet MiG-25 streaked through the nightmares of America’s military and intelligence communities. If the Cold War were to ever turn hot, they feared, this seemingly unstoppable fighter, code-named Foxbat, appeared poised to sweep the skies of Western aircraft. The first hints of the existence of...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationaldefensemagazine.org

U.S. Rivals Show Off Fighter Aircraft

DUBAI AIRSHOW NEWS: U.S. Rivals Show-Off New Fighter Aircraft. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Accompanied by a laser light show, a mirrored ceiling and a perfume product release, Russia's new fighter jet made a splash during its first appearance abroad. The prototype for the Su-75 Checkmate is on display at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy