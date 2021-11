Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke to reporters on Tuesday at the GM Meetings in Carlsbad, CA and addressed a number of offseason questions. “I talked about it in our post season presser, obviously looking at shortstop, maybe center field,” Cashman said. “We’ll evaluate all potential opportunities regardless. I’d say everything and anything, job is to be open minded too. Always pitching, pitching, pitching, even though our pitching was a good thing for us this year it’s always good to reinforce it and add to it if you can. Just kind of asses what’s available over the course of these coming weeks and then deal with the agents on the free agents and see where it takes us.”

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO