Anna Demerly Is This Week's Hometown Hero

There has been an absolute onslaught of outstanding new music the last few weeks from both local artists and mainstream ones, including Silk Sonic and Zyah Belle. Among them is a new EP from one of Oregon's fastest rising hip-hop artists. Released via Portland's own EYRST label, hometown hero rapper Wynne joined forces with Dreamville beatmaker Christo for a fresh 6-track EP, DO MY OWN STUNTS. The project follows up 2019’s impressive full-length debut, If I May..., which she went on to perform while on tour opening for EarthGang. Although the November 11 release comes a couple weeks after Halloween, the project is paired with a black-and-white aesthetic, and seriously sinister production by Christo. Over the project’s 15-minute runtime, the rapper switches up her flow often, occasionally sings, and stays with her tradition of delivering pop culture references, sports metaphors, and quick, clever lines that make you think.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO