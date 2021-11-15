ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Watch the Broadway Cast of Company Perform Four Numbers During Their Tiny Desk Concert

Broadway.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobby becomes Bobbie as the Marianne Elliott-directed revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company officially returns to Broadway on November 15. Just in time for the iconic...

www.broadway.com

Broadway.com

Tony-Winning The Book of Mormon Resumes Broadway Performances

Hello! The Book of Mormon returns to Broadway's Eugene O'Neill Theatre for its first performance since the Broadway shutdown began in March 2020. As previously reported, the long-running musical will bow once again on November 5. As announced, the show stars returning cast members Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Cody...
PERFORMING ARTS
Indiana Daily Student

Broadway’s “Anastasia” tour to perform at IU Auditorium next week

Broadway’s “Anastasia” will be at IU Auditorium on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The musical, based on the 1997 movie, follows Anya, a young woman in early 1900s Russia who is determined to find a home and her family. The musical’s first performance was in 2016, though it closed...
THEATER & DANCE
broadwaynews.com

‘Skeleton Crew’ announces complete Broadway cast

Joshua Boone will join the previously announced Broadway cast of Dominique Morisseau’s “Skeleton Crew,” Manhattan Theatre Club announced Monday. Boone, who previously appeared in “Network” on Broadway, joins Phylicia Rashad, Chanté Adams, Brandon J. Dirden and Adesola Osakalumi to complete the full cast. The Broadway premiere is directed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson.
THEATER & DANCE
cititour.com

Slave Play Announces Full Cast for Broadway Return

“Slave Play,” the ground-breaking play by Jeremy O. Harris, will have a special eight-week return Broadway engagement at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) from November 23 to January 23. Robert O’Hara directs the production. The show, which focuses on three interracial couples, was originally seen Off-Broadway at...
MOVIES
knpr

Company: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Company is finally back on Broadway this...
THEATER & DANCE
Broadway.com

In Comes Company! The Patti LuPone-Led Revival Bows on Broadway

Etai Benson, Patti LuPone, Katrina Lenk & Matt Doyle at the curtain call of "Company"'s first preview in 2020. Phone rings, door chimes, in comes company! The new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company, which first began its Broadway run on March 2, 2020 and was then put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic, is back on Broadway. The Marianne Elliott-helmed production begins preview performances at the Jacobs Theatre on November 15 and officially opens on December 9.
THEATER & DANCE
arcamax.com

In comes 'Company': Stephen Sondheim feted at show's first Broadway performance

NEW YORK — The much-anticipated Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company” was in good company at its festive first performance Monday night. A ripple of murmurs and an ecstatic standing ovation greeted the show’s 91-year-old lyricist-composer as he emerged from a side entrance at the front of the auditorium shortly before showtime, walking haltingly along the fifth row to his seat on the aisle.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Phone Rings! Get Ready for the Broadway Revival of Company on This Week's Elaine Paige on Sunday

Olivier-winning actress Elaine Paige is giving Broadway.com listeners a chance to hear her BBC Radio 2 show Elaine Paige on Sunday. On this week's episode, Paige is playing catchy tunes from fan-favorite Broadway shows like Six, Wicked, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Frozen and more! Plus, Paige gets ready for the Broadway arrival of the Marianne Elliott-helmed production of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Company by playing songs from various past productions. Catch the full episode by clicking the link below!
ENTERTAINMENT
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls native performs on Broadway

Years back, when Litha Portiaeyne Johnson was in elementary school, her mother did not want her reading the book “To Kill a Mockingbird.”. Though it was a school assignment, both her mother, Mattie Lee Cox Johnson, and her grandmother, Litha Lee Cox, for whom the little girl was named, believed the acclaimed novel about a Black man wrongly convicted in the rape of a white woman was too real for their little girl.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Broadway.com

HBO to Release Spring Awakening Reunion Concert Documentary in 2022

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in "Spring Awakening" The original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening is reuniting for a one-night-only concert in honor of the Tony-winning musical's 15th anniversary on November 15, but those unable to be at the Imperial Theatre on the big night need not break into "The B*tch of Living." An HBO documentary following the making of the reunion concert, benefitting The Actors Fund, is now in production. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years. The documentary will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max next year.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Caroline, or Change to Release Broadway Revival Cast Recording

The Broadway cast of "Caroline, or Change" Turn up the radio! The currently-running revival of Caroline, or Change, starring Sharon D Clarke, will release a Broadway cast recording. The recording of the musical, which opened at Studio 54 on October 27, will be available digitally on December 17 ahead of a physical CD release on January 14, 2022. It is now available for preorder.
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Conrad Ricamora to Star as Seymour in Off-Broadway's Little Shop of Horrors

Conrad Ricamora is heading to Skid Row! The two-time Grammy nominee will join the off-Broadway revival of Little Shop of Horrors as Seymour beginning on January 11, 2022. He'll replace Tony nominee Jeremy Jordan, who will take his final bow in the musical on January 9. Ricamora most recently appeared...
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Go Inside the Spring Awakening 15th Anniversary Reunion Concert

Purple summer came once more at the one-night-only Spring Awakening 15th anniversary reunion concert! The event, which took place on November 15 at the Imperial Theatre, featured original Spring Awakening cast members Jonathan Groff, Lauren Pritchard, Lea Michele, John Gallager Jr., Skylar Astin, Gideon Glick, Lilli Cooper, Krysta Rodriguez, Gerard Canonico, Jennifer Damiano Christine Eastbrook, Robert Hager, Brian Johnson, Stephen Spinella, Phoebe Strole, Jonny B. Wright and Remy Zaken. As previously reported, HBO is releasing a special documentary following the cast's reunion from rehearsal to when they hit the stage. Check out the photos below to feel like you're in the room, too!
ENTERTAINMENT
Broadway.com

Tony Winner Michael McGrath Joins Cast of World Premiere of Britney Spears Musical Once Upon a One More Time

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com) Tony winner Michael McGrath has joined the cast of the world premiere of the Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time. McGrath takes over the role of Narrator from the previously announced Tony winner John Glover, who has departed the production due to an illness in the family. As reported, the musical begins its world premiere at Washington, D.C's Shakespeare Theatre Company beginning on November 30.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Watch Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda Talk tick, tick...BOOM! & More on The Broadway Show

Andrew Garfield on "The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal" Before The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal airs nationwide this weekend, we're offering a first look at the episode. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Fadal, this episode will air in New York City on November 21 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Broadway.com

Hooray for Tommy Tune! American Dance Machine Takes On The Will Rogers Follies with Original Stars

American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21), the reboot of the legendary Broadway choreography restoration project American Dance Machine, has launched its latest video. Led by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman, a group of some of the finest stage dancers recreate “Our Favorite Son,” the Cy Coleman (music), Betty Comden and Adolph Green (lyrics) showstopper from Tommy Tune’s Tony-winning 1991 musical triumph The Will Rogers Follies. Directed by Joshua Bergasse and conceived by Nikki Feirt Atkins, the performance features the original choreography by Tune and associate choreographer Jeff Calhoun staged by Patti D’Beck. Will Rogers Follies original featured performer Huffman steps up to the lead role of Will Rogers for “Our Favorite Son,” joined by 20 showgirls, including 9 additional original members of the Broadway company: Maria Calabrese Heyburn, Colleen Dunn, Sallie Mae Dunn, Eileen Grace Reynolds, Kimberly Hester, Luba Mason, Dana Moore, Angie Schworer, Allyson Tucker-Mitchell and Leigh Zimmerman. For more on the work of ADM21, please visit their website. (Keep watching after the song to see interviews with some of the incredible performers!)
THEATER & DANCE
Register Citizen

‘Trouble in Mind’ Review: A Timely Broadway Play Elevated by a Stellar Cast

Alice Childress’ timely play “Trouble in Mind” is finally getting its Broadway debut — after a 65-year wait. The late playwright’s first full-length work, about discrimination and imbalanced power dynamics in the theater industry, was produced Off Broadway in 1955 with the plan of moving it to Broadway in 1957. However, Childress refused to bow to the demands of producers who urged her to “tone down” the play’s powerful conclusion.
THEATER & DANCE

