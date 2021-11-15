Watch the Broadway Cast of Company Perform Four Numbers During Their Tiny Desk Concert

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in "Spring Awakening" The original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening is reuniting for a one-night-only concert in honor of the Tony-winning musical's 15th anniversary on November 15, but those unable to be at the Imperial Theatre on the big night need not break into "The B*tch of Living." An HBO documentary following the making of the reunion concert, benefitting The Actors Fund, is now in production. Produced by RadicalMedia, the documentary will follow the original stars as they come together for the first time in 15 years. The documentary will debut on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max next year.

