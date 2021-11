Over the past two years, media writer Ben Smith’s weekly New York Times column has become known for two things: Entertaining, conversation-driving scoops, like the one that exposed digital-media company Ozy as something of a Potemkin enterprise, and blatant conflicts of interest. In his latest column, Smith provides yet another example of the latter by writing about the NewsGuild, the journalism union. In it, he doesn’t disclose that he worked against BuzzFeed staffers organizing with NewsGuild when he was in charge of the site’s news side, or that he has a financial interest in BuzzFeed, with which the union is currently negotiating.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO