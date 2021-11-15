Watch Now: Debris flies across road amid tornado in Long Island

National Weather Service teams from the Boston/Norton office fanned out across Southern New England Sunday to assess pockets of damage from the severe weather that happened Saturday evening. Now, three confirmed tornadoes, (1) an EF1 that started in Pawcatuck/Stonington, CT, crossed Route 78 in Westerly, (2) an EF0, in the Dillon Avenue area of North Kingstown, and (3) an EFO was on the ground for 6 miles over 14 minutes, 100 yards wide, from Plainfield, CT, ending at Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster. Our reporter on the scene there told of a "path", and some pine tree tops were "chopped off".
