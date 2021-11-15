ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Watch Now: Debris flies across road amid tornado in Long Island

By AccuWeather
NWI.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tornado was spotted in Long Island, New York, on November...

www.nwitimes.com

Matt Lillywhite

A Massive Storm Could Hit The United States Next Week

Forecasters are concerned about a major storm that could strike New York and several cities along the east coast next week, potentially disrupting Thanksgiving travel plans for millions of Americans. "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel," said Jon Porter, AccuWeather's Chief Meteorologist.
arcamax.com

NWI.com

State
New York State
NBC New York

5th and 6th Tornadoes Confirmed to Have Touched Down On Long Island In Weekend Storms

The National Weather Service confirmed six separate tornadoes made multiple brief touchdowns in Nassau and Suffolk County on Saturday. The EF-0 tornadoes had peak wind speeds of 85 mph and hit Woodmere, Uniondale, Levittown, East Islip, Oakdale Remsenburg, Westhampton, North Bellport, Hampton Bays and North Sea; an EF-1 tornado had a maximum wind speed of 110 mph.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
News 12

NWS: Historic 6 tornadoes struck Long Island on Saturday

A total of six tornadoes struck Long Island Saturday, an all-time daily record for the region. The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday that a fifth and sixth tornado hit in North Bellport and the Hampton Bays area, respectively. The four other tornadoes that touched down on Long Island were in...
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
Turnto10.com

Now 3 confirmed tornadoes in Saturday night's squall line, across Southern New England

National Weather Service teams from the Boston/Norton office fanned out across Southern New England Sunday to assess pockets of damage from the severe weather that happened Saturday evening. Now, three confirmed tornadoes, (1) an EF1 that started in Pawcatuck/Stonington, CT, crossed Route 78 in Westerly, (2) an EF0, in the Dillon Avenue area of North Kingstown, and (3) an EFO was on the ground for 6 miles over 14 minutes, 100 yards wide, from Plainfield, CT, ending at Cucumber Hill Farm in Foster. Our reporter on the scene there told of a "path", and some pine tree tops were "chopped off".
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
#Long Island#Tornado#Local News#Extreme Weather
wshu.org

Rare November tornadoes touch down on Long Island and in Connecticut

A state of emergency was declared for Suffolk County on Monday after three small tornadoes touched down there over the weekend, tearing roofs off buildings and leveling trees. A fourth tornado struck Nassau County. The National Weather Service rated the twisters EF-0 and EF-1 — their lowest ratings — with...
CONNECTICUT STATE
CBS New York

Suffolk County Resident ‘Blessed To Be Alive’ After Historic Storm, Tornadoes On Long Island

WESTHAMPTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A record four tornadoes touched down on Long Island, creating four paths of destruction, over the weekend. As CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reported Monday, three were in Suffolk County. A tornado warning appeared on what was a sunny Saturday. Suddenly, there were fiercely swirling winds and afternoon darkness. “I just sounded like a jet, like right over the house and it just kept getting louder and louder,” said John Zeller, an East Islip resident. “All of the sudden I saw the wall of water and just wind and darkness. So I went inside and I said, ‘Hun I think this is...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fox5ny.com

Nov. 13 storm spawned 6 tornadoes on Long Island, NWS says

NEW YORK - The National Weather Service has confirmed the touchdowns of two more tornadoes on Long Island during Saturday's powerful storm system, bringing the total number of twisters to six on Long Island and three in Connecticut. One tornado hit North Bellport and the other hit Hampton Bays in...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
ABC6.com

Three tornadoes confirmed in Rhode Island

North Kingstown, RI, Westerly, RI, Foster, RI (WLNE) – The National Weather Service confirmed Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Rhode Island on Saturday evening. These are the first recorded tornadoes in November in Rhode Island since at least 1950, according to NWS Boston, which services Rhode Island. The records only go back to 1950.
ENVIRONMENT
NECN

Tornado Touchdown Total Stands at 8 From Long Island Through New England. Here's What We Know

A pool of cold air in the middle levels of the atmosphere, an incredibly strong jet stream level disturbance, changing wind direction with height and the overturning of unseasonably warm air as a cold front approached with a shot of more typical November chill all combined for a setup that delivered about as many tornadoes in one small geographic area of the coastal northeast corridor as you'll see in a severe weather event.
ENVIRONMENT
WAFF

Remembering the Airport Road tornado 32 years later

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday marked the 32nd anniversary of the tornado that killed over a dozen and left hundreds injured and displaced. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, 1989, an F-4 tornado touched down near the Municipal Golf Course and tore through everything in its path. The deadly storm was estimated to be 880 yards wide at its largest estimates. Sadly, 21 people were killed, more than 400 injured and more than 500 displaced.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS New York

Suspected Tornado Leaves Behind Trail Of Damage On Long Island

UPDATE 11/14/2021: National Weather Service Confirms Tornado Touched Down On Long Island LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A suspected tornado touched down on Long Island on Saturday, leaving a lot of people running for cover. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, the storm was fast-moving but intense. Strong winds brought a tree down onto a car in Levittown, and many who live in the area say they are just thankful no one was inside when it happened. The winds were fierce and the rain was heavy as the suspected tornado whipped through parts of Long Island, leaving behind a trail of damage and destruction. Ann Pizaro...
LEVITTOWN, NY

