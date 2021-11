To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A STRONG NIGHT IN MIDTOWN. At its newly opened Manhattan showroom yesterday, Phillips notched the largest total it has ever had at an evening sale—$139 million—offering 46 lots of modern and contemporary art. A solid 43 of those sold, led by a 1958 Francis Bacon pope painting that went for $38 million with fees. The Bacon’s seller had held it for some 40 years, and originally paid about $7,000. Not a bad return on investment! Among the new records were top marks for Shara Hughes and Ewa Juszkiewicz. Another was nearly set for Amy Sherald, who had a 2018...

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO