The View from Solana's Celebration in Lisbon

By Scott Chipolina
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor four days last week, Solana took over Lisbon, Portugal. Decrypt travelled to the first Solana Breakpoint conference to get a firsthand view of the Solana community, which has celebrated milestone after milestone over the last 12 months. Here’s what we found. A city-wide celebration of Solana. Non-crypto folks...

Alexis Ohanian
