The View from Solana's Celebration in Lisbon

Highly subjective takes on life’s most interesting experiences. I don't know if it is the most beautiful, but it is my favorite. In Lisbon, where my dad grew up, there is a restaurant called Gambrinus, not too far from the Tagus River. It feels like a dark-wood-paneled secret. When you walk in (from the street or from the back entrance) you wonder if you've stumbled into a dream sequence, a postcard reenactment, or a play with no end. You can take a seat at the wood-paneled bar (my preference) and be served by a gentleman who has been laying upside-down place settings perfectly on the counter since Portugal was under a dictatorship. My friend Isa told me that the city of Lisbon had tried to cap evening metro service an hour earlier than when Gambrinus staff got off work. For this reason, the government realized they couldn't change it, as the servers would have no way of getting home.

LISBON, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO