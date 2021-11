The Congressional Budget Office dropped a bomb in the middle of President Biden's agenda and Democratic lawmakers' fragile unity. Per the CBO estimate released Thursday evening, Biden's Build Back Better plan will add around $367 billion to the deficit over the next decade (absent additional tax revenue) — while, at the White House, the message has been that the $1.85 trillion social welfare and climate bill is either "free" or paid for by taxing the wealthy and going after rich tax cheats. There is, of course, an important distinction between something being free or paid for. But that fine print isn't kind to the argument the administration is trying to make.

