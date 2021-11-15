ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth...

kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
nsjonline.com

EU to add airlines to Belarus sanctions as tensions mount

BRUSSELS — The European Union ratcheted up pressure on Belarus by agreeing Monday to slap sanctions on airlines accused of helping Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko wage a “hybrid attack” against the bloc using migrants, as tensions mounted on the Polish and Lithuanian borders. Up to 4,000 migrants are stuck in...
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
IMMIGRATION
Josep Borrell
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

EU vows to sanction Belarus as migrants mass at border

The European Union vowed Monday to press ahead with sanctions targeting the regime of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, as migrants massed at the Polish border despite Minsk claiming it was trying to repatriate them. “Attention, attention: illegal border crossing is forbidden. You will face criminal charges,” blared out from Polish...
POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

EU Agrees New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Border Crisis

The EU has agreed on new sanctions against Belarus targeting “everyone involved” in facilitating the transport of people to Belarus’s border with Poland, where thousands are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. The EU accuses Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of waging a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by allowing people...
POLITICS
Gazette

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
UPI News

EU sanctions four Syrian ministers

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union blacklisted four recently appointed Syrian ministers with targeted sanctions for their role in perpetuating the crisis in the Middle Eastern country. The council agreed Monday to sanction Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Amr Salem, Minister of Information Boutros al-Hallaq, Minster of...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

EU slaps new sanctions on Belarus as NATO warns Russia over military buildup

By Ivana Kottasová, Sebastian Shukla, Antonia Mortensen, Zahra Ullah, Fred Pleitgen and Matthew Chance, CNN. The European Union has said it will slap new sanctions on Belarus targeting “everyone involved” in facilitating a migrant crisis on the bloc’s eastern frontier, as military moves and accusations continue to test a fragile political order in the region.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU to Broaden Belarus Sanctions on Monday - Borrell

PARIS (Reuters) - EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc's border, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its...
POLITICS
Europe
wibqam.com

Unnamed migrant buried near Belarus border by Polish Tatars

BOHONIKI, Poland (Reuters) – In a grave decorated with branches and surrounded by stones, an unnamed migrant was laid to rest in a Muslim cemetery in north east Poland on Thursday, a recent victim of a migrant crisis on the country’s border with Belarus but not the last. The funeral...
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Trouble on the Belarus-Poland border: What you need to know about the migrant crisis manufactured by Belarus' leader

Using migrants as pawns is perhaps nothing new. But rarely do you have a situation in which one country encourages a migrant crisis on its own border for nakedly geopolitical reasons. That is what appears to be happening at the Poland-Belarus border, where violence has broken out between Polish border guards and Middle Eastern migrants who traveled there via Belarus, and who are set on reaching the European Union. Meanwhile, there is growing concern over those camped out in freezing conditions. The Conversation asked Tatsiana Kulakevich, a specialist on Eastern European politics at the University of South Florida, to break down how...
IMMIGRATION

