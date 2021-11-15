Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Placed in protocol

Is Connor McDavid human? I'm venturing to say that the Edmonton Oilers star may be a programmed robot after the masterful start to the season that he's put together. In case you missed it, McDavid scored yet another jaw-dropping goal on Thursday. In a 2-1 shootout win over the Winnipeg Jets, McDavid took the puck from his own blue line, weaved his way through the entire defense, and put the puck past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. McDavid is staking his claim to being the best player in the world once again this season and he may finally have the team behind him for a deep playoff run.

NHL ・ 2 HOURS AGO