There are 5 Section II high school football champions playing this Friday and Saturday on their road to the Carrier Dome in Syracuse to play for a New York State Public High School Championship. That was the goal for each of these programs to start the season. They are the only 5 teams left from Section II. So, what do we know about the teams they are facing? We'll start with the A & AA matchups.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO