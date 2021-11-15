ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Butch Davis won't return as FIU coach, accuses school of sabotage

buffalonynews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoach Butch Davis has been informed he won't be offered a new contract when his expires Dec. 15, despite leading the program to three bowl games in five years, The Action Network reported Monday. And he had harsh words for the university, which hadn't been to a bowl game...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Notable College Football Coach Won’t Return In 2022

A notable college football head coach has announced that he will not be returning for his team’s 2022 season. Butch Davis, 69, told The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy that he will not be returning for Florida International’s 2022 season. The longtime college football head coach accused his school’s administration of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
underdogdynasty.com

FIU Football: Butch Davis is telling the truth — and the truth hurts

Recruiting is the lifeblood of a program. This is a sentence used by Butch Davis countless times when talking about the importance of a successful recruiting period and signing day. Few would know better than Davis. 20 years ago, the number one team in college football was the Miami Hurricanes....
COLLEGE SPORTS
Miami Herald

Butch Davis has ‘no intentions of stepping down’ as FIU football coach

Despite reports to the contrary, FIU Panthers football coach Butch Davis told the Miami Herald on Wednesday night that he is not quitting his job. “Not sure the reports you are seeing,” Davis texted this reporter, “[but] I have no intentions of stepping down.”. Davis’ text messaged capped a wild...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Monday’s Butch Davis News

FIU’s Butch Davis will not return to the program next year. The 69-year-old head coach told the Action Network about his decision, saying, the administration has been “sabotaging” the Panthers’ football team. Brett McMurphy broke the news on Monday. “FIU’s Butch Davis told @ActionNetworkHQ he will not return next year,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Butch Davis leaving FIU at end of season, rips administration

FIU head football coach Butch Davis confirmed to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network that he will not remain with the Panthers past the end of the 2021 season, after his contract expires. SB Nation's Eric Davis previously reported that Davis would not be retained. Davis ripped FIU's administration for limiting him, claiming that it only allowed him to offer assistant coaches one-year contracts, provided hand-me-down shoulder pads previously used by Mississippi State and did not allow coaches to travel for recruiting purposes.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Butch Davis
Person
Pete Garcia
Person
Mark Rosenberg
UPI News

Butch Davis leaving as Florida International football coach

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- Butch Davis will not return to the Florida International Football program in 2022, the Panthers coach said Monday. Davis told The Action Network that his agent asked the school for a one-year extension, but the Panthers chose not to extend his contract. Davis' contract expires Dec. 15. Sources confirmed his departure to The Athletic and ESPN.
COLLEGE SPORTS
footballscoop.com

On his way out, FIU coach Butch Davis blasts school's administration, resources

Butch Davis is on his way out at Florida International University, exiting at season's end after a turn in helping revive the program, as FootballScoop first reported in early October. However, Davis isn't exiting the program quietly, as the veteran coach approaches the final weeks of his contract that expires...
NFL
On3.com

Daily briefing: On Wake Forest’s offense, Sam Howell and Butch Davis

Wake Forest is at Clemson this week. Wake is averaging 44.7 points per game this season, or one fewer than the Demon Deacons have scored against Clemson in their past five games combined. The Tigers have held the Deacs to one touchdown in the past three seasons. That was in the 2020 season-opener, a late-game score that Wake managed after coach Dave Clawson pulled Sam Hartman, most likely to keep him safe. The Tigers still know how to play defense. They’re third in the nation in scoring defense (15.3 ppg) and first in red zone defense (six TDs, seven field goals allowed in 23 red-zone visits). But the Clemson offense remains a few first downs short of mediocre. Wake clinches the ACC Atlantic by winning at Clemson or at Boston College next week. This game feels as if it will change more than that. It feels as if it will change the nature of a rivalry.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiu#The Action Network#The Golden Panthers
The Spun

Alabama Announces Former Player Grant Hill Has Died

The Alabama football program is dealing with a tragedy following the passing of former offensive lineman Grant Hill over the weekend. Hill was just 26 years old. A Huntsville, Ala. native, he was a four-star recruit in the class of 2013 as well as a standout track and field performer.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy