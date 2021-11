It’s no secret that Minneapolis is home to an ever-evolving, lively restaurant scene — and you don’t have to stray far from campus for a taste of it. Whether you’re seeking an escape from the monotony of dining hall fare or searching for something more sufficient than last night’s leftovers, the Dinkytown restaurant scene likely has what you’re looking for. A&E put together a compilation of the area’s various restaurants to guide you on those days you just can’t make up your mind when it comes to figuring out what to eat.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO