Khama Worthy released by UFC

By Eric Kowal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter five bouts with the UFC, 35-year-old Pittsburgh-based mixed martial artist, Khama Worthy has been released from his contract with the promotion. Worthy, who is managed by Iridium Sports Agency, posted information about his release on Instagram. “I just got word from my management team that I’ve been cut...

