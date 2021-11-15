ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed in Greensboro; police begin homicide investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro police began a homicide investigation on Monday after a man was shot and killed, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Oct. 30 at 7:55 p.m., police responded to the 3600 block of Clifton Road when they were told about an assault.

Officers found one victim, later identified as Avery William Horlbeck, 22, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Horlbeck was taken to a hospital and died on Monday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

