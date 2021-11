American Legion Bayonne Post 19 is hosting its annual coat drive from now through Nov. 30, with the goal of beating last year’s number of more than 400 donations to homeless veterans and school children. All coats can be dropped off at the Post 19 at 683 Broadway between 31st and 32nd streets next to the Cablevision parking lot, or at Elbaum’s at 182 Broadway, Senerchia’s Meat & Deli at 762 Broadway, or BCB banks at various locations throughout Bayonne.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO