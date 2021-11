COLUMBIA, S.C. — Trains, planes and automobiles are about to get a big upgrade here in South Carolina. President Joe Biden signed the new $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday, after weeks of debate and back and forth about how to spend the money. The move means some $6 billion is headed to the state, according to South Carolina Rep. James Clyburn's office, potentially translating to more jobs and help for the ways good and services move around the state.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO