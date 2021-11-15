Football Facts and Streaks 16.11.2021

Netherlands have seen under 2.5 goals in their last 4 matches against Norway in all competitions. Gibraltar have lost their last 19 matches in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Ukraine have drawn 86% of their last 7 matches in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Turkey have scored at least 2 goals...
The upcoming winter will see Roma improving their attacking department. According to the football transfer rumours in Italian media, Roma are tipped to sign Bodo/Glimt striker Erik Botheim. The 21-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. The Norway international joined Bodo/Glimt from Rosenborg on a free transfer...
In European football leagues (Season 2021/22) Top 50 best teams ranked by most saves in European football leagues (Season 2021/22) Which team will finish the season as the top ranked by most saves in European football leagues?. It’s easy to count saves, but which teams are really the best in...
Noa Lang is getting closer to Arsenal day by day as transfer talk continues to intensify. The latest reports in England suggest that Arsenal are frontrunners to land Noa Lang. The Netherlands international was signed by Brugge in July 2021 from Ajax for a fee of 6 million euros. The 22-year-old has a contract until 2025 with the club. He has banged in 4 goals and provided 6 assists in 19 matches this term on all fronts.
Anthony Martial looks set to leave, and Juventus are considering making a move. The reports in England suggested that Juventus are targeting Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. The 25-year-old has been with Manchester United since 2015, having signed for the club from Monaco for 60 million euros. The France international’s...
After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong.
The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition.
Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants.
With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
Paris Saint-Germain are showing strong interest in Riyad Mahrez. The latest reports in England suggest that Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez. The Algeria international was signed by Manchester City in August 2018 from Leicester City for a fee of 67.8 million euros. The 30-year-old has a...
Former world number one Garbine Muguruza beat Anett Kontaveit 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to become the first Spaniard to win the elite season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico.
Muguruza, winner of the 2016 French Open and 2017 Wimbledon titles, capped a 2021 campaign that saw her return to the highest level with titles in Dubai and Chicago after three years outside of the top 10.
The 28-year-old is projected to end the year at number three in the world.
"I'm just very happy I proved to myself once again I can be the best, I can be the 'maestra', like how we say in Spanish," she said.
