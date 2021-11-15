ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luke Combs: ‘I Never Would Have Given Up’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuke Combs’ new song “Doin’This” answers the question Luke has been answering since he got his record deal and began his rise to country music stardom, and that is “What would you be doing if you weren’t a big country star?” Well, as Combs shares in his new song, he’d be...

Whiskey Riff

Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still”

Lukegrass… I’m here for it. We’ve seen a few country artists dip their toes in the bluegrass scene over the years, particularly Dierks Bentley with his 2010 Up On The Ridge album. He also did a little bluegrass on his surprise EP, Live From Telluride. And of course, who could Sturgill Simpson’s PHENOMENAL Cuttin’ Grass project? I mean, I still have those records on repeat. Earlier this year, Luke Combs paired up with bluegrass superstar Billy Strings, for “The Great Divide.” And with […] The post Luke Combs Performs Unreleased Bluegrass Song “Still” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Luke Combs’ CMA ‘Song of the Year’ Nominee Was A First

Luke Combs’ “Forever After All” is nominated in the “Song of the Year” category at tonight’s (11/10) CMA Awards. The song marked a first of sorts, as Luke said during a quick interview after his CMA rehearsal yesterday (11/9). Combs said, “It’s the first song I wrote at me and...
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Luke Combs Announce Stadium Tour Dates

Fresh off his win as the CMA Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs has announced that he will be launching his very first stadium headline tour next spring and summer with three special dates. Luke has recruited Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade to join him as the special...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mainstreet-nashville.com

Luke Combs wins CMA Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs was named the Country Music Association’s 2021 Entertainer of the Year in the culmination of a wildly entertaining ceremony Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, where his authentic country star shined the brightest among a sea of them. “I’m really kind of at a loss for words, Alan Jackson...
CELEBRITIES
WXIA 11 Alive

Luke Combs to perform in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Note: The video in this story about LiveNation requiring COVID-19 vaccination status is from earlier this year. One of country music's biggest stars is going on tour and he's making a stop in Atlanta. Luke Combs will kick off his first headline stadium tour next year and make...
ATLANTA, GA
Audacy

Listen to the Superstar Power Hour with Luke Combs

Listen every weekday from 2PM - 3PM on your favorite Audacy Country station as Katie & Company bring you today’s biggest hits with some extra insight from the biggest stars in the genre. This week she is joined by Luke Combs!
1079country.com

Win Tickets to See Luke Combs

Country superstar and newly minted CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on his first-ever headline stadium tour next year with performances at Denver’s Empower Field at Mile High on May 21, Seattle’s Lumen Field on June 4 and Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, July 30. Special guests featured on the tour include Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade.
CELEBRITIES
Luke Combs
b93radio.com

The Luke Combs coronation began last night.

Really enjoyed the genuine reaction of, ‘Alan Jackson just said my name, twice!’ from Luke Combs last night. And make no mistake, this is the beginning of a potential Luke Combs dynasty as it relates to Entertainer of the Year awards. I expect him to win several more at the CMA’s and ACM’s. The guy has been an absolute wagon since breaking into the mainstream in 2016. He’s had 12 radio singles, and when “Cold As You” goes #1, he’ll have 12 #1’s. That’s absurd. He’s a mortal lock to break Blake Shelton’s streak of #1’s (17) at some point in the next two years. I’ve been working (“working”) in country radio for 14 years, I’ve never seen an artist start a career the way that Combs has started his. Other highlights last night:
CELEBRITIES
countrymusicnewsblog.com

Listen Now: “Doin This” by Luke Combs

Someone asked me once in an interview, ‘What was growing up like, where’d you go to school and what would you do if you weren’t doin’ this?’. Stock up your cup and save at CWSpirits.com! Save 5% and have your liquor and beer order delivered to your front door when you use promo code "WHISKEYCHICK5"!
MUSIC
wbwn.com

Luke Combs is Planning a Chill Thanksgiving

The just crowned 2021 CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs says that his Thanksgiving plans include a lot of chilling. “I think we’re probably just gonna kick it. We’re gonna do the whole big thing. Probably our only week off left that we really have. So try to enjoy it you know before we get into it like hard-core holiday season. So probably just a lotta chilling at the house I would imagine.”
CELEBRITIES
Dallas Sports Focus

Luke Combs To Perform At Thanksgiving Halftime

FRISCO, Texas - Multiplatinum artist and CMA's 2021 Entertainer of the Year, Luke Combs, will perform live at AT&T Stadium for the nationally televised halftime show of the Dallas Cowboys game on CBS against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. Combs made the announcement during a national tour performance at American Airlines Center in Dallas last night.
DALLAS, TX
kokefm.com

Rumors Swirl About Chris Stapleton & Adele Performing At The CMA’s

It was recently confirmed that Chris Stapleton is featured on Adele’s new album, 30. And now the two might be performing together at the CMA’s on November 10th. Adele recently teased the video for her and Stapleton’s song ‘Easy On Me’ on social media. So where do the rumors come...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Walker Hayes’ New Funny Song: Could It Be Another Sensation?

Walker Hayes is teasing a new song called “I’m Just Trying To Stay Outta AA,” and he shared a video on TikTok of him singing the lyrics directly from his phone while sitting in an airport. The fun song features the lines, “I’m just tryin’ to keep my daughters off...
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Thomas Rhett’s Dad Holds New Baby Lillie

Thomas Rhett’s award-winning songwriter father Rhett Akins, and his wife Sonya were on hand when the family welcomed their fourth daughter Lillie Carolina earlier this week (11/15), and Rhett’s wife shared pictures of the new baby on her Instagram. Sonya Akins wrote along with a few photos of herself, the...
CELEBRITIES
987thebull.com

Luke Combs Presale Password

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, 11.19 at 10am – but because YOU are a member of the Bull Nation – we’ve got a special presale ticket offer for you!. You can buy your Luke Combs tickets Thursday, 11.18 from 12noon to 10pm. Just click here and use the password: AFTERALL.
ENTERTAINMENT

