Luke Combs: ‘I Never Would Have Given Up’

Really enjoyed the genuine reaction of, ‘Alan Jackson just said my name, twice!’ from Luke Combs last night. And make no mistake, this is the beginning of a potential Luke Combs dynasty as it relates to Entertainer of the Year awards. I expect him to win several more at the CMA’s and ACM’s. The guy has been an absolute wagon since breaking into the mainstream in 2016. He’s had 12 radio singles, and when “Cold As You” goes #1, he’ll have 12 #1’s. That’s absurd. He’s a mortal lock to break Blake Shelton’s streak of #1’s (17) at some point in the next two years. I’ve been working (“working”) in country radio for 14 years, I’ve never seen an artist start a career the way that Combs has started his. Other highlights last night:

