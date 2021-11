In light of Friday’s CDC recommendation, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is encouraging all Idaho adults age 50 years and older who received the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least six months earlier, as well as adults age 18 and older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine two or more months ago, to get a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The post All vaccinated adults in Idaho are now eligible for a booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on Local News 8.

IDAHO STATE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO