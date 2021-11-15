ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

EU foreign ministers give green light for new sanctions on Belarus

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union foreign ministers reached agreement on Monday on a fifth...

943jackfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

Germany won’t admit refugees from Belarus-Polish border -interior minister

WARSAW (Reuters) – Germany will not take in refugees stranded on the Belarus-Polish border, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said on Thursday after talks with his Polish counterpart. “If we took in refugees, if we bowed to the pressure and said ‘we are taking refugees into European countries’, then this would...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
POLITICS
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
IMMIGRATION
foreigndesknews.com

EU Agrees New Sanctions Against Belarus Over Border Crisis

The EU has agreed on new sanctions against Belarus targeting “everyone involved” in facilitating the transport of people to Belarus’s border with Poland, where thousands are stuck in makeshift camps in freezing weather. The EU accuses Alexander Lukashenko’s regime of waging a “hybrid attack” against the bloc by allowing people...
POLITICS
Gazette

France warns Russia as EU prepares sanctions on Belarus

BRUSSELS/WARSAW/MOSCOW (Reuters) - France told Russia on Monday NATO would be prepared to defend the sovereignty of Ukraine, near where NATO says Moscow has been staging a troop buildup, while Western leaders sought to tackle a migrants crisis on the eastern borders of the European Union. The European Union agreed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Belarus#Migrant Crisis#Green Light#Eu#Reuters
UPI News

EU sanctions four Syrian ministers

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The European Union blacklisted four recently appointed Syrian ministers with targeted sanctions for their role in perpetuating the crisis in the Middle Eastern country. The council agreed Monday to sanction Minister of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection Amr Salem, Minister of Information Boutros al-Hallaq, Minster of...
POLITICS
simpleflying.com

The EU Moves To Sanction Airlines Flying Into Belarus

The European Union is moving against airlines that maintain flights into Belarus after it launched a further round of sanctions targeting the Belarusian Government. EU countries are up in arms with some airlines as they continue to fly unauthorized EU-bound migrants from the Middle East to Belarus. “The issue is...
LIFESTYLE
abc17news.com

EU slaps new sanctions on Belarus as NATO warns Russia over military buildup

By Ivana Kottasová, Sebastian Shukla, Antonia Mortensen, Zahra Ullah, Fred Pleitgen and Matthew Chance, CNN. The European Union has said it will slap new sanctions on Belarus targeting “everyone involved” in facilitating a migrant crisis on the bloc’s eastern frontier, as military moves and accusations continue to test a fragile political order in the region.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

EU to Broaden Belarus Sanctions on Monday - Borrell

PARIS (Reuters) - EU foreign ministers will widen sanctions on Belarus on Monday to include airlines and travel agencies thought to involved in bringing migrants to the bloc's border, the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said. The EU has accused Belarus of encouraging migrants to come to its...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Taylor Daily Press

EU envoy Borrell talks to Belarus’ foreign minister on border tensions: ‘Do not use people as weapons’ | Abroad

The Belarussian state agency BELTA, a propaganda tool for the Belarusian regime, reported that Makey said his country was making efforts against mass immigration from Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Minsk is ready for dialogue. Authoritarian-led Belarus has been accused of creating the tragic situation on its borders. Thousands...
IMMIGRATION
wibqam.com

Unnamed migrant buried near Belarus border by Polish Tatars

BOHONIKI, Poland (Reuters) – In a grave decorated with branches and surrounded by stones, an unnamed migrant was laid to rest in a Muslim cemetery in north east Poland on Thursday, a recent victim of a migrant crisis on the country’s border with Belarus but not the last. The funeral...
SOCIETY
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy