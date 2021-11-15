Your Guide To Finding Success In-House

Purpose creates passion; when we look for meaning in life, we are one step closer to finding our passions. Yes, passions: we are often told we are put in this world to serve one purpose, but that’s an outdated phrase. Finding our passion differs throughout several stages. I believe there are different ones for separate parts of our lives. Living life purposefully is a part of the journey to finding our biggest passion: happiness. For example, when I was younger, like many other people, I hoped to one day live “happily ever after.” Then, I grew a bit older and my goal was to go to school. Now here I am, getting an education and feeling very lost; maybe some of you are feeling like this as well.

