Fans of Stranger Things have had to be very patient over the past couple of years while waiting for the arrival of Season 4 on Netflix, or at least more footage and an idea of when the new episodes might actually be ready. Luckily, Stranger Things Day 2021 has provided not only a new trailer (which you can view here) and when to expect Season 4 to release, but some episode titles. These new releases shed some light on what’s on the way, while also raising some questions worth considering during the rest of the wait.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO